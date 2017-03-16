WePay payments provider now supports Apple Pay on the web

Apple introduced Apple Pay on the web with iOS 10 and macOS Sierra last fall, and today integrated payments provider WePay announced support for the mobile payment service on Safari. WePay clients include GoFundMe, FreshBooks, Meetup, and other major services.

WePay’s support for Apple Pay on the web means the convenient checkout feature should appear in even more places online now. WePay also now supports Google’s Android Pay on the web for Chrome users as well.

“Streamlining the mobile checkout experience is a huge opportunity as more and more people use their mobile devices for anything and everything, including their commerce,” said Bill Clerico, CEO of WePay. “Removing the friction that exists today makes paying on mobile devices easier, delivering real value to our platform partners and the people that use them.”

WePay says its support for Apple Pay on the web is now available to both new and current platform partners.

Shortly after launching last fall, Apple introduced the ability to donate to non-profit organizations including reoccurring donations with Apple Pay over Safari. The company recently expanded the same capability to groups in the UK.

Apple Pay on the web has also been said to be the fifth most popular payment method online. Several retailers and merchants promoted Apple Pay on the web over the holidays with special promotional sales and rates.

You can read our guide for how to use Apple Pay on the web with Safari in iOS 10 and macOS Sierra here.