9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air $940, $100 iTunes Gift Card $85, Amazon Mac/PC 1-Day Gaming Sale, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air gets a $259 discount, drops to $940 shipped (Reg. $1,199)
iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery – save 15% on games, apps, subscriptions, and more!
Amazon 1-Day Gaming Accessories Sale: Razer DeathAdder Mouse $33, MIMO Routers from $130, headsets and more
App Store Indie Greats Sale w/ titles at $1 ea: Botanicula, Bicolor, VVVVVV, Room Two, Surgeon Sim and more (Reg. up to $5 ea.)
- The NES-style throwback platformer Adventures of Pip: $2 (Reg. $6)
- The highly-rated Leaf RSS News Reader app is now available for free (Reg. $10)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Bean’s Quest for iOS is now available for free (Reg. $3)
9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Get up to 20% off w/ these discounted gift cards: Best Buy, Domino’s, GameStop, Toys R Us, Airbnb, Sling TV, CVS and many more
Logitech’s best-selling MX Master Wireless Mouse returns to $60 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy
- Sennheiser’s top-rated HD558 Over-Ear Headphones are on sale for $70 shipped (Orig. $180)
- Enhance your workspace with a second display: Acer’s 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor for $60
- Home Theater: Samsung 300W Curved Soundbar w/ Sub $218 (Reg. $300+), more
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 5-Port Quick Charge 3.0 PowerIQ USB Wall Charger $24, more
- Games/Apps: BioShock Collection $30, XCOM 2 from $24, iOS freebies, more
- Daily Deals: Moto 2nd Gen Moto 360 Smartwatch from $170, more
- The new LG Watch Style Smartwatch for Android and iPhone gets a discount down to $180
- Philips Hue White/Color Smart Bulb Starter Kit w/ a Google Home Speaker for $279 ($50 off)
- Score a free Roku Streaming Stick w/ a month of Sling TV service, packages start at $20
- Save $29 when you purchase two Google Homes at the Google Store: $229 ($258 value)
- Some jobs you can’t just Google: Get $30 off a number of handyman services from Amazon
- Dress to impress by getting up to 70% off men’s suits in today’s Gold Box
- Office Supplies: 8-Pack Paper Mate Felt Tip Pens $7, 24-Pack Sharpies $8, more
- The Black & Decker Electric 12-inch 20V Max Trimmer/Edger is on sale for $75 (Reg. $100)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Toffee Cases offers 9to5 readers an exclusive 20% off sitewide discount, releases new Commuter Satchel for MacBooks
Make the move to 4K with this Dell 28-inch Ultra HD Widescreen Monitor for $300 shipped (Reg. $380)
- Star Wars BB-8 App Controlled Robot for $95 (Reg. $120+)
- Magazine titles from under $5/yr with free delivery
- Add The Frog Prince to your Kindle eBook collection for free
- VUDU is offering 50% off select movies
- Office Supplies: 200-Page Five Star Notebook $8, more
- DJI Phantom 4 Drone (refurb.) for $729
- Free year of ShopRunner ($79 value)
- Ultra HDTV Deals: Samsung 65″ Curved $1,399, more
- Brenthaven Collins 15-inch Shoulder Bag $30 (Orig. $130)
- Sperry Top-Sider offers up to 50% off shoes
- Hamilton Beach Keep Warm 2-Slice Toaster $20 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon offers the RTIC 30-oz. Hot/Cold Tumbler for $10
- Dock your iPhone or Android on this aluminum stand for $6.50
- Aukey wireless switches w/ two remotes for $22
- Apple’s official Black Leather Case for iPhone 7 for $35
- Add Vansky’s mood lighting strips at $11 (Reg. $16)
- Green Deals: Snow Joe Electric Snow Thrower $119, more
- You can get the Oster 4-Slice Toaster for $32
- The Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook and Carry Oval Slow Cooker $34
- Anker Camera Lens Kit $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $13), more
- Bose Wall Mount Outdoor Environmental Speakers for $280
- Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound Bar System for $150
- Puma brings 20% off sale items for spring
- Ralph Lauren extra 30% off: polos, shorts and more!
- 0.5 Cubic Foot SentrySafe and electronic lock for just $47
- The DJI Phantom 3 Video Camera (Refurb) $569 (Orig. $1,259)
- Get some free money w/ up to 20% off gift cards
- TaoTronics 14W Bluetooth Speaker $16 (Reg. $22)
- 3-Pack of USB-C Braided Cables $13, more
- Practice first with this Aukey Mini Drone for just $23
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Montblanc’s Summit smartwatch pairs luxurious design with Google Assistant and more
Create your own iconic NES-era 8-bit theme songs with the Arcano Chiptune Synth II [Video]
Arc’s 121C Aileron is the “world’s first” pure carbon electric skateboard
- Denon takes on your home theater (and Sonos) with its pricey new HEOS Bar and Sub
- UrbanX is the low cost solution that converts any bicycle into an eBike in 60 seconds
- The Joto drawing robot sketches out your app-controlled art, headlines from Alexa, and more
- Bajaboard is the electric skateboard of our dreams with its rugged build and 31mph speeds
- Siempo is the ‘distraction-free’ smartphone that helps you stay connected
- Relive 6 NES classics w/ the new Capcom Disney Collection: Chip ‘n Dale, more
- Firefly is the voice-controlled smart mirror powered by your iOS/Android tablet
- iPhone users will want to check out Bitplay’s accessory kit
- Samsung’s The Frame complements your home decor as both a TV and an art piece
- This vintage-inspired record player hooks right up with your Sonos system