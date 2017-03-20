9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air $940, $100 iTunes Gift Card $85, Amazon Mac/PC 1-Day Gaming Sale, more

- Mar. 20th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air gets a $259 discount, drops to $940 shipped (Reg. $1,199)

iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery – save 15% on games, apps, subscriptions, and more!

Amazon 1-Day Gaming Accessories Sale: Razer DeathAdder Mouse $33, MIMO Routers from $130, headsets and more

App Store Indie Greats Sale w/ titles at $1 ea: Botanicula, Bicolor, VVVVVV, Room Two, Surgeon Sim and more (Reg. up to $5 ea.)

9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Get up to 20% off w/ these discounted gift cards: Best Buy, Domino’s, GameStop, Toys R Us, Airbnb, Sling TV, CVS and many more

Logitech’s best-selling MX Master Wireless Mouse returns to $60 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Toffee Cases offers 9to5 readers an exclusive 20% off sitewide discount, releases new Commuter Satchel for MacBooks

Make the move to 4K with this Dell 28-inch Ultra HD Widescreen Monitor for $300 shipped (Reg. $380)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Montblanc’s Summit smartwatch pairs luxurious design with Google Assistant and more

Create your own iconic NES-era 8-bit theme songs with the Arcano Chiptune Synth II [Video]

Arc’s 121C Aileron is the “world’s first” pure carbon electric skateboard

