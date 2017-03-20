WebMD launching pregnancy study app with Apple’s ResearchKit

WebMD has launched a new version of its pregnancy app that uses Apple’s ResearchKit framework to easily conduct user surveys. The Healthy Pregnancy Study relies on ResearchKit to “easily and anonymously answer questions, and share connected device data about their pregnancies with researchers for analysis” according to WebMD.

WebMD says its ResearchKit-based pregnancy study will ask participants to share “medication use, vaccinations they may have received during pregnancy, pre-existing conditions, blood pressure and weight change, diagnoses during pregnancy, as well as childbirth location, among other details.”

ResearchKit and the iPhone app also lets participants share biometric data including step count and sleep data, and the study will continue after birth as well:

After they give birth, participants will also be asked to share information about additional factors, including provider insights and interventions, and birth size of the baby. In return, the app will give users visualizations of their data trends throughout pregnancy, and later on, as more data is collected, it will allow users to compare their data with that of other pregnant women who share their traits.

WebMD is working in partnership with the Scripps Translational Science Institute to conduct the pregnancy study.

ResearchKit’s goal is to make participating in medical studies safe, private, and accessible as a way to collect more useful information for a cause. Last week we saw a clinical observation published using data from Apple’s ResearchKit framework to study asthma which showed both the benefits and challenges of this approach.

Aside from the ResearchKit study, WebMD’s latest app update includes these new features as well:

Pregnancy A-Z: From what to eat and which medications to avoid, to a comprehensive list of prenatal tests, users can find on-the-go answers to fundamental health questions.

Your Pregnancy Week by Week: Users can monitor their changing body and baby's development every week through beautiful interactive illustrations.

Pregnancy Community: Users can connect with other moms, learn from their experiences, and share their joys and apprehensions with an active and caring community.

Ask My Doctor: WebMD's comprehensive list of important questions will help make the most out of each prenatal visit.

Checklists: WebMD has curated a list of essentials to help you prepare for your baby's arrival. From baby clothes to postpartum care advice, users can add notes, set reminders, and create custom lists based on their unique needs.

Contraction Timer: Users can log duration, frequency, and intensity of contractions and help determine how their labor is progressing and when it is time to call the doctor.

You can download the WebMD Pregnancy app for free on the App Store.