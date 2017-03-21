9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Air $780, Mophie iPhone 7 Plus Battery Case $70, PDF Expert for Mac 50% off, more

- Mar. 21st 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Take $219 off Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $780 shipped (Reg. $999)

Apple’s 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air gets a $259 discount, drops to $940 shipped (Reg. $1,199)

Mophie Juice Pack Wireless iPhone 7 Plus Battery Case: $70 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Save half-off the award-winning PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 w/ digital download (Reg. $60)

iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery – save 15% on games, apps, subscriptions, and more!

App Store Indie Greats Sale w/ titles at $1 ea: Botanicula, Bicolor, VVVVVV, Room Two, Surgeon Sim and more (Reg. up to $5 ea.)

9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Keep your MacBook cool with the AmazonBasics Laptop Stand for $15 Prime shipped (Reg $20)

Apple unveiled a slew of new Watch bands today, here are the best third-party alternatives for less money

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Logitech’s best-selling MX Master Wireless Mouse returns to $60 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy

Get up to 20% off w/ these discounted gift cards: Best Buy, Domino’s, GameStop, Toys R Us, Airbnb, Sling TV, CVS and many more

Toffee Cases offers 9to5 readers an exclusive 20% off sitewide discount, releases new Commuter Satchel for MacBooks

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Anker unveils new Powerline II Dura MFi Lightning Cables with a lifetime warranty, available now from $10

Sobro is the ‘cooler coffee table’ that features an integrated refrigerator drawer, and more

An eBike with 90+ mile range has hit Kickstarter, check out the Stealth P-7 Electric

Favorite Gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pocket Operator synth

Pocket Operator synth

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide