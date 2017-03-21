New Apple Market Forum event kicking off this summer for professionals, priority registration list now open

The Apple Market Forum is a new two-day event happening later this year for professionals who use Apple products including “enterprise brand champions, IT managers, developers, consultants, Apple industry watchers, trainers, resellers, VARs, and, power users.”

AMF is being organized by Macworld Expo veteran Paul Kent and The Mac Observer co-ounder Dave Hamilton and hopes to become a gathering of new and experienced members of the Apple community.

Here’s what attendees can expect:

“Attendees will enjoy 2 days of analysis, vision and insights into the dynamics, tools and technology that are defining the Apple Marketplace. AMF is designed to spark conversations that can be further explored during the conference’s social time with ample opportunity for attendees to commingle with each other and the presenters alike. The program will address: Analysis and commentary on Apple competitive positions

Informative assessments of Apple technology implementations

Demonstrations of impactful 3rd party tools

Productivity: Tech Tips about how best to use common Apple-based tools

A few “One More Thing”-style surprises Come to AMF to learn, think, and meet fellow Apple market influencers and ecosystem members in a comfortable, relaxed, intelligent environment. You’ll come away with a better understanding of how Apple measures up in a variety of sectors, and be better informed to map your – and your clients and constituents – path for success with Apple technologies.”

The first Apple Market Forum is set to take place in August around Silicon Valley with more details coming soon. For now, anyone interested in attending can join the priority registration list before registration opens. The event’s capacity will be limited to 350 attendees.