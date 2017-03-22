9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $2,399, Nest Cam Outdoor $160, August HomeKit Smart Lock $183, more

- Mar. 22nd 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

 

Daily Deals: 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $2,399 (Tax NY only), Cert. Refurb 4th Gen. Apple TV 64GB $140more

Take $219 off Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $780 shipped (Reg. $999)

Apple’s 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air gets a $259 discount, drops to $940 shipped (Reg. $1,199)

Nest Cam Outdoor is a best-seller, buy it now for $160 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

Unlock your door with Siri: August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock for $183 shipped (Reg. $230)

Apple unveiled a slew of new Watch bands today, here are the best third-party alternatives for less money

iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery – save 15% on games, apps, subscriptions, and more!

This War of Mine for iOS and its emotional survival simulation gameplay: $2 (Reg. up to $15)

9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

The #1 best-selling 4K A/V Receiver at Amazon gets a 33% price drop: Sony 7.2-Ch. w/ HDR + Bluetooth for $198 (Reg. $300)

  • Put Twelve South’s HiRise Apple Watch Dock on your nightstand for $25 (Reg. $35)
  • Amazon and DirecTV Now are offering a free Fire TV Stick, plans start at $35
  • Save on Anker SoundBuds: NB10 Bluetooth $32 or w/ Lightning Cable $30 Prime shipped
  • Olala 13000mAh Power Bank with built-in MFi Lightning Cable $31, more
  • Games/Apps: Resident Evil 7 $38, Dishonored 2 LE $30, Doom $20, iOS freebies, more
  • Stream your favorite content from all over the web: Roku 4 Media Player (refurb.) for $60
  • Sony Xperia XZ 32GB 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked) in three colors for $430 (Reg. $550)
  • Amazon is offering the 12-Piece Rubbermaid Premier Food Storage Containers $14.50
  • Race to the finish line with all the swag: LEGO Speed Champions Porsche set for $25 (Reg. $49)
  • Amazon is offering up to 50% off Levi’s jeans, leather belts, hats, shirts and more from $11
  • Upgrade your old bakeware with the highly-rated Rachael Ray Oven Lovin’ 5-Piece Set for $24 
  • Get Ready for Summer Roundup: Mini Terrain Sound Bluetooth Speaker $17, more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Save half-off the award-winning PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 w/ digital download (Reg. $60)

Mophie Juice Pack Wireless iPhone 7 Plus Battery Case: $70 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Get up to 20% off w/ these discounted gift cards: Best Buy, Domino’s, GameStop, Toys R Us, Airbnb, Sling TV, CVS and many more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Microsoft unveils the Tech Series Xbox One Wireless Controllers with laser-etched graphics

Add turn signals and a rearview mirror to your bicycle with Hexagon

Lomography’s new Automat Instant Camera packs an impressive 38mm wide-angle lens

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide