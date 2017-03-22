9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $2,399, Nest Cam Outdoor $160, August HomeKit Smart Lock $183, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Daily Deals: 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $2,399 (Tax NY only), Cert. Refurb 4th Gen. Apple TV 64GB $140, more
Take $219 off Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $780 shipped (Reg. $999)
Apple’s 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air gets a $259 discount, drops to $940 shipped (Reg. $1,199)
Nest Cam Outdoor is a best-seller, buy it now for $160 shipped (Reg. up to $200)
Unlock your door with Siri: August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock for $183 shipped (Reg. $230)
Apple unveiled a slew of new Watch bands today, here are the best third-party alternatives for less money
iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery – save 15% on games, apps, subscriptions, and more!
This War of Mine for iOS and its emotional survival simulation gameplay: $2 (Reg. up to $15)
- The artistic photo editor Trigraphy for iOS goes free for the first time in nearly a year (Reg. $4)
- The popular Ticket to Ride is now matching its lowest price on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $7)
- The NES-style throwback platformer Adventures of Pip: $2 (Reg. $6)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Bean’s Quest for iOS is now available for free (Reg. $3)
9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
The #1 best-selling 4K A/V Receiver at Amazon gets a 33% price drop: Sony 7.2-Ch. w/ HDR + Bluetooth for $198 (Reg. $300)
- Put Twelve South’s HiRise Apple Watch Dock on your nightstand for $25 (Reg. $35)
- Amazon and DirecTV Now are offering a free Fire TV Stick, plans start at $35
- Save on Anker SoundBuds: NB10 Bluetooth $32 or w/ Lightning Cable $30 Prime shipped
- Olala 13000mAh Power Bank with built-in MFi Lightning Cable $31, more
- Games/Apps: Resident Evil 7 $38, Dishonored 2 LE $30, Doom $20, iOS freebies, more
- Stream your favorite content from all over the web: Roku 4 Media Player (refurb.) for $60
- Sony Xperia XZ 32GB 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked) in three colors for $430 (Reg. $550)
- Amazon is offering the 12-Piece Rubbermaid Premier Food Storage Containers $14.50
- Race to the finish line with all the swag: LEGO Speed Champions Porsche set for $25 (Reg. $49)
- Amazon is offering up to 50% off Levi’s jeans, leather belts, hats, shirts and more from $11
- Upgrade your old bakeware with the highly-rated Rachael Ray Oven Lovin’ 5-Piece Set for $24
- Get Ready for Summer Roundup: Mini Terrain Sound Bluetooth Speaker $17, more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Save half-off the award-winning PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 w/ digital download (Reg. $60)
Mophie Juice Pack Wireless iPhone 7 Plus Battery Case: $70 shipped (Reg. up to $100)
Get up to 20% off w/ these discounted gift cards: Best Buy, Domino’s, GameStop, Toys R Us, Airbnb, Sling TV, CVS and many more
- Harman Kardon5.1-Ch. Home Theater bundle for $150
- iBaby 1080p Wi-Fi Smart Digital Baby Monitor $142
- Aukey LED lamps starting at $20
- Get up to 70% off men and women’s TOMS
- Oregon Scientific Interactive SmartGlobe for $40
- Suit up and get more than $500 off in Macy’s Suiting Event
- PSN Exclusives Sale w/ PS4 titles from $3
- Motor Trend magazine sub: 4 yrs. for $12
- Kate and Jack Spade offer up to 75% off sale items
- Monopoly Here and Now: Buy it for only $6 (Reg. $10)
- D-Link Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Plug w/ Alexa control $25
- Legrand 4-Port USB In-Wall Outlet $20 (Reg. $35), more
- Architectural Digest w/ digital iPad/Kindle access is down to just $6/yr (Reg. $30)
- Get a free BJ’s Wholesale Club 90-day trial membership
- Logitech’s best-selling MX Master Wireless Mouse returns to $60
- Dell 28-inch Ultra HD $K Monitor $300 (Reg. $380)
- Anker 5-Port Quick Charge USB Wall Charger $24
- LG Watch Style Smartwatch $180
- Philips Hue w/ Google Home $279 ($50 off)
- Free Roku Streaming Stick w/ a month of Sling TV at $20
- Two Google Homes: $229 ($258 value)
- Get $30 off a number of handyman services from Amazon
- 8-Pack Paper Mate Felt Tip Pens $7, more
- Sensi Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat $104 shipped, more
- Academy Winners 5-film Collection $12, more
- Stock up on GAP jeans with 40% off: Khaki Skinny Fit for $36
- 3-Pack of USB-C Braided Cables $13, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Microsoft unveils the Tech Series Xbox One Wireless Controllers with laser-etched graphics
Add turn signals and a rearview mirror to your bicycle with Hexagon
Lomography’s new Automat Instant Camera packs an impressive 38mm wide-angle lens
- Grovemade’s new “indestructible” Key Ring is made from a solid block of anodized aluminum
- Anker unveils new Powerline II Dura MFi Lightning Cables with a lifetime warranty
- Sobro is the ‘cooler coffee table’ that features an integrated refrigerator drawer, and more
- An eBike with 90+ mile range has hit Kickstarter, check out the Stealth P-7 Electric
- Montblanc’s Summit smartwatch pairs luxurious design with Google Assistant and more
- Create your own iconic NES-era 8-bit theme songs with the Arcano Chiptune Synth II [Video]
- Arc’s 121C Aileron is the “world’s first” pure carbon electric skateboard
- Denon takes on your home theater (and Sonos) with its pricey new HEOS Bar and Sub
- UrbanX is the low cost solution that converts any bicycle into an eBike in 60 seconds
- The Joto drawing robot sketches out your app-controlled art, headlines from Alexa, and more
- Bajaboard is the electric skateboard of our dreams with its rugged build and 31mph speeds
- Siempo is the ‘distraction-free’ smartphone that helps you stay connected
- Relive 6 NES classics w/ the new Capcom Disney Collection: Chip ‘n Dale, more
- Firefly is the voice-controlled smart mirror powered by your iOS/Android tablet