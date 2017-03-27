Facebook Messenger rolling out hour-long Live Location sharing feature

Facebook has constantly added new features to Messenger since it became a standalone chat app, and Live Location is the latest to join the list. Live Location lets Messenger users temporarily share an up-to-date location with friends and family.

Apple offers similar location sharing features with other iPhone users through Find My Friends and Messages, but Facebook’s new Live Location feature in Messages works across both iOS and Android.

Live Location works for up to one hour by default and updates in the background when activated. This means your contacts can track your progress when you’re on your way or find your current location if you’re meeting somewhere.

You can turn Live Location off at any time after it’s been activated and a countdown timer lets you know how much longer your location will be shared before you’ll need to re-enable it or it expires.

Facebook describes how it works below:

To share your Live Location in a message on iOS, tap the Location icon or tap the More icon and then select Location.

With today’s update, you’ll see a map of your current location and the option to tap a blue bar to share your Live Location.

If you choose to share your Live Location, the person or people you share it with will be able to see where you are on a map for the next 60 minutes.

You’ll be able to see an estimate of how long it would take to get to others’ locations by car. (The ETA is seen by the person with whom the location is shared.)

You can stop sharing your Live Location at any time; just tap Stop Sharing.

A small clock in the lower right hand corner of the map will also let you know how much longer you’re sharing your location for.

Facebook says its new Live Location feature in Messenger is rolling out globally now. Aside from Live Location, Messenger recently rolled out Reactions and Mentions as well. Messenger for iOS is available for free on the App Store.