Spotify plans ‘Traffic Jams’ TV show and, yes, it’s an Apple Music Carpool Karaoke knockoff

Ahead of the debut of Apple’s previously announced Carpool Karaoke TV series on Apple Music next month, Spotify is planning what sounds a lot like a knockoff of the series with its own show called “Traffic Jams,” Variety reports.

But instead of having celebrities and musicians perform a song karaoke-style, Spotify is going to have artists produce a song in a moving vehicle (innovation!). It’s hosted by comedian DoBoy who will also drive the vehicle while the artists perform in the back. So, in other words, it’s exactly like Carpool Karaoke. Not a great look for Spotify’s answer to Apple’s original content plans if you ask me.

The first show is set to debut April 4th and feature artists T-Pain and Southside:

“Traffic Jams” teams up well-known hip-hop producers and rappers, and challenges them to produce a track in the backseat of a driving car… The first episode of the show, which is set to debut on Spotify on April 4, features T-Pain and Southside, who has previously produced music for Gucci Mane and Meek Mill, among others. Both of them have never worked together, and have to come up with an entire track while being driven around Los Angeles, only to perform it in front of a live audience at the end of their ride.

Apple previously announced that its Carpool Karaoke series would debut sometime in April, which itself is a spin-off of a popular segment of the same name from James Corden’s Late Late Show, although an officially licensed one. That show will come ahead of Apple’s other new original series planned for Apple Music, Planet of the Apps, set to debut sometime this spring.

The new Traffic Jams show will arrive in weekly episodes on Spotify following the first episode on April 4.