This guy built a (kind of) working Lego Macintosh, and now you can too …

Take some Lego, an e-paper display, a Rasberry Pi Zero and what do you get? Something that may well qualify as the cutest Lego project ever: a Wi-Fi-enabled Macintosh Classic with the ability to remotely change the display.

It took developer Jannis Germanns some time, experimentation and Dremel-based modifications, but thanks to his work you can now do the same thing yourself.

It’s not the cheapest of tiny Lego projects, the parts coming in at a little over $100, but what price whimsy? Besides, it’s not just fun but practical too: you can use it to display anything from a clock to a stock ticker.

You can find full details on Germanns’ website, together with a comprehensive gallery of photos on Flickr.

Fancy something a little larger? There’s always a Lego Macintosh using an iPad as a display …

Via Gizmodo