Microsoft edges out Apple for top spot in J.D Power tablet survey

In features, Microsoft is the highest performer in three areas: variety of pre-loaded applications; internet connectivity; and availability of manufacturer-supported accessories. Microsoft Surface users have the highest incidences of accessory use, which underscores the device’s versatility. These accessories include a stylus (48% vs. 27% industry average); physical keyboard (51% vs. 14%); and mouse (27% vs. 6%), all of which have higher satisfaction. Microsoft also achieves the highest ratings in these features attributes: variety of input/output connectivity and amount of internal storage available. Additionally, Microsoft has the highest performance in three styling & design attributes: size of tablet; quality of materials used; and attractiveness of tablet design. Microsoft continues to achieve the highest rating in the remaining styling & design attribute of location of non-display buttons/controls.

While Apple of course offers its Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard as unique features the iPad Pro, Apple’s options are pricier than Microsoft’s Surface accessories. What is more surprising though, is that Microsoft had the highest scores with the styling and design attributes, providing some proof that company can compete in the realm that Apple usually dominates.

One other interesting finding was that Microsoft had a younger average age for its tablet users than competitors. Apple seems to be aware of the importance of this as well, as its newest iPad ads feature mostly young adults.

J.D. Power also found that price and past experience were the most influential factors when choosing a tablet, once again something that Apple addressed last month with its new 9.7-inch iPad at $329.

Lower price and past experience are the most commonly cited reasons for tablet selection among customers (22% each).

Although it seems that Apple’s iPad performance has been declining for the last several years, new data suggests that when iPad mini sales are removed there has actually been some iPad growth. Time will tell if Apple’s latest marketing and new low-price entry model will brighten iPads future.