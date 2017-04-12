Apple begins selling lightweight Hover Camera Passport drone & offering in-store demos

As drones continue to rise in popularity, the ultra-portable Hover Camera Passport today became available from Apple.com and in Apple retail stores. Created by Zero Zero Robotics, the Hover Passport is a lightweight drone made from a carbon fiber material, so it’s portable and easy to take with you everywhere you go.
In addition to being for sale on Apple.com and in retail stores, Apple is taking its partnership with Zero Zero Robotics a step further and offering in-store demos of the product. In 42 retail stores around the country, Apple is offering users the ability to try the Hover Passport before purchasing it. Once training has been completed, however, demos will come to every Apple Store.
The Hover Passport comes in at just 242 grams and folds together for easy portability. Despite the small form factor, it’s relatively powerful as well. It can travel at speeds up to 17 miles per hour and features face and body tracking, allowing it to follow you around and capture photos and video. It features a 13MP camera with 4K video support. Additionally, the Hover Passport can capture 360 degree panoramic video. You get 10 minutes of hover time per charge.
In the press release announcing the Apple retail availability, Zero Zero Robotics touts that the Passport seamlessly integrates with Apple’s Final Cut Pro and iMovie editing software, as well.
Zero Zero Robotics says one of the biggest differentiating features of the Passport compared to other drones is how easy it is to fly. The company says that the Passport is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, meaning there’s little to no learning curve:
Everything you need for the Passport is available through the companion iOS app. This includes things like video editing, settings, and more. One of the highlight features of the app, however, is its automated media editing app. Together, the iOS app and Passport use machine learning to “instantly create bite-sized, moving clips of your moments by selecting and editing your best photos and videos to share with family and friends.”
In Apple retail stores and online, you can purchase the Hover Camera Passport Apple-exclusive bundle for $499. In this bundle, you get the drone itself, two batteries, one charger, adapter and a carry bag. The Passport is available from Apple in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, and the U.K. Full press release below:
“We’re thrilled to bring autonomous flying photography into the hands of consumers who are excited by truly innovative technology that impact their everyday lives,” said MQ Wang, Founder and CEO of Zero Zero Robotics. “We want more customers to capture their memories in a near-effortless way through breathtaking perspectives that can only be achieved through Hover Camera Passport.”
What’s New with Hover Camera Passport
New updates to Passport’s user interface and editing capabilities are setting a new precedent for self-flying personal photography devices, as well as making this the most user-friendly flying camera drone and content sharing platform on the market to date:
• Apple Video Compatibility – Passport is now compatible with Apple video editing software including iMovie and Final Cut Pro X. Now, by simply connecting your Passport to a Mac device, you can seamlessly download your photo and video content for easy sharing and editing. • New User Interface – A brand new, even more user-friendly, user interface has been integrated into the Passport and its companion app (including Owner Mode, which was announced at CES). The revolutionary update rethinks the traditional flying camera user experience and is designed to guide and educate consumers, with no prior knowledge or experience with a flying camera, on how to operate Passport out of the box.
“These critical updates that make Hover Camera Passport even easier to use, will guide users to a truly out-of-the-box flying robot through Hover Camera Passport,” said MQ Wang. “Our team has been working hard to continue to give consumers the most user-friendly experience with a flying camera.”
Hover Camera Passport is available on Apple.com and in Apple stores in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom starting today and will be available in additional countries and regions next month. The accompanying Hover Camera App for iPhone and iPad is available on the App Store.
About Zero Zero Robotics: Co-founded in 2014 by former Twitter software engineer and Stanford PhD, MQ Wang, and Stanford PhD Tony Zhang, Zero Zero Robotics is a forward-thinking robotics company pioneering the future of smart flying consumer robotics that empower people to enhance their lives. Zero Zero Robotics’ flagship Hover Camera product, Hover Camera Passport, is an artificially intelligent, self-flying personal photographer designed using proprietary Embedded AI technology to capture your wanderlust moments on-the-go. Zero Zero Robotics is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in San Francisco, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou. For more information about Hover Camera Passport, visit https://GetHover.com.