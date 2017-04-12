Apple begins selling lightweight Hover Camera Passport drone & offering in-store demos

As drones continue to rise in popularity, the ultra-portable Hover Camera Passport today became available from Apple.com and in Apple retail stores. Created by Zero Zero Robotics, the Hover Passport is a lightweight drone made from a carbon fiber material, so it’s portable and easy to take with you everywhere you go.

In addition to being for sale on Apple.com and in retail stores, Apple is taking its partnership with Zero Zero Robotics a step further and offering in-store demos of the product. In 42 retail stores around the country, Apple is offering users the ability to try the Hover Passport before purchasing it. Once training has been completed, however, demos will come to every Apple Store.

The Hover Passport comes in at just 242 grams and folds together for easy portability. Despite the small form factor, it’s relatively powerful as well. It can travel at speeds up to 17 miles per hour and features face and body tracking, allowing it to follow you around and capture photos and video. It features a 13MP camera with 4K video support. Additionally, the Hover Passport can capture 360 degree panoramic video. You get 10 minutes of hover time per charge.

In the press release announcing the Apple retail availability, Zero Zero Robotics touts that the Passport seamlessly integrates with Apple’s Final Cut Pro and iMovie editing software, as well.

Zero Zero Robotics says one of the biggest differentiating features of the Passport compared to other drones is how easy it is to fly. The company says that the Passport is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, meaning there’s little to no learning curve:

A category leader among consumer-grade autonomous flying cameras, Passport is breaking ground by offering customers an accessible self-flying camera, that powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, allows anyone to operate it out of the box in both indoor and outdoor environments.

Everything you need for the Passport is available through the companion iOS app. This includes things like video editing, settings, and more. One of the highlight features of the app, however, is its automated media editing app. Together, the iOS app and Passport use machine learning to “instantly create bite-sized, moving clips of your moments by selecting and editing your best photos and videos to share with family and friends.”

In Apple retail stores and online, you can purchase the Hover Camera Passport Apple-exclusive bundle for $499. In this bundle, you get the drone itself, two batteries, one charger, adapter and a carry bag. The Passport is available from Apple in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, and the U.K. Full press release below: