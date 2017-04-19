Apple planning to replace iconic glass cube at its 5th Ave store (again)

Apple’s flagship retail store on 5th Avenue in New York City has been undergoing renovations since January, and now Apple appears to be planning to replace the iconic glass cube entrance at the site. A building permit discovered by BuildZoom has been granted for the “full removal” of the gigantic glass structure at the Apple Store’s entrance.

In February it was reported that Apple plans to ‘more than double’ the size of its flagship 5th Ave Apple Store with these renovations. The shopping space is expected to jump from around 32,000 to 77,000 square feet, although the glass structure is only visible from the street level while the shopping area is found below.

9to5Mac has learned that a new glass structure will replace the existing cube that has been permitted to be removed, although the new structure will have similar dimensions and may not look visually different. According to the building permit, the job to remove the iconic glass cube is valued at a whopping $2 million with just over $20,000 given to the city.

While the flagship 5th Avenue Apple Store is undergoing renovations, a temporary Apple Store has been opened nearby for customers and visitors. Earlier this month, it was reported that Apple plans to open a broadcasting booth for Apple’s Beats 1 online radio station at the newly renovated Apple Store when it re-opens.