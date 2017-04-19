New iPhone 8 schematic shows rear Touch ID design, vertical dual cameras, more

iPhone 8 rendering above, new schematic below

A new image shared online appears to show a preview of the iPhone 8 design with vertically stacked dual cameras and a rear Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The schematic shared on Twitter by Sonny Dickson features a cut out on the backside presumably used for Touch ID with dimensions matching schematics leaked earlier by a different source.

The newly leaked illustration (seen below) shows new dimensions for width and height that align with previously leaked dimensions as well. The new iPhone 8 is expected to have a larger 5.8-inch OLED display with a near bezel-less design with a smaller casing than the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus.

Also worth noting in the claimed schematic leak is the possible omission of the volume rocker on the left side. Dickson followed up after sharing the initial image that it indeed appears this design lacks the volume rocker, although it’s possible this view simply hides it as the power toggle on the visible side isn’t a solid cutout either.

While there was a single rumor last year about Apple omitting the mute switch, moving to software volume controls entirely has not been mentioned at this point.

Volume rocker aside, Touch ID has been a big question mark for the iPhone 8 with rumors initially suggesting Apple will integrate the fingerprint sensor into the display. Reports recently have suggested low yield rates for that approach, however, with the alternative solution being Touch ID moving to the rear of the case like some Android phones.

The change will be necessary with dramatically slimmer bezels on the new OLED iPhone model, and one analyst has even suggested the unlikely possibility that Apple could omit Touch ID altogether and rely on other methods for biometric security.

Check out the latest alleged schematic leak below:

And read our full iPhone 8 guide for all the latest rumors.