Apple releases fourth iOS 10.3.2 beta

Apple has released the fourth iOS 10.3.2 beta for testing on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The version numbers also suggest we should only see under-the-hood bug fixes and security improvements in these releases when ready.

iOS 10.3.2 beta 4 is currently only available in beta for registered developers. The public beta version of each update usually follows a few days after the developer version if not the same day. tvOS and watchOS are also available as beta updates, although public beta programs are not available.

Apple’s iOS 10.3 release included Find My AirPods, a new APFS file system, CarPlay improvements, and much more.

We’ll update with release notes and any changes shortly.