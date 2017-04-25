Tweetbot for Mac updated w/ direct message image support, new @ reply rules, more

Keeping up with recent Twitter API changes, Tweetbot for Mac today has been updated with a handful of new features. The update bring the app to version 2.5 and includes features such as @ usernames no longer counting towards the character limit.

First, the update to Tweetbot for Mac adds support for sending images via direct message, a feature that was introduced to Twitter’s API not too long ago. This means that users can now direct message images via Tweetbot, just as they would with Twitter’s official applications.

Furthermore, with today’s update, Tweetbot for iOS will no longer count @ usernames in the 140-character limit. Twitter first introduced this feature, to mixed reactions, last month, and now Tweetbot users can take advantage of it.

Among other features included in this updater the ability to do a “Classic” reply, so usernames here will still count towards the limit. The update also fixes a trio of bugs. The full changelog is below:

What’s New in Version 2.5 Very recently Twitter added new API to allow sending of images via DM and now you can too

When replying to a Tweet the names of the users you are replying to no longer count against the 140 character limit

Ability to do a “Classic” reply, just hold control while clicking on the reply button. Note in this mode all user names still count towards the 140 character limit.

Fixes an issue where fullscreen Tweetbot window may not have resized when screen resolution changed.

Fixes a potential crasher when viewing collections for a user that had a large number of collections.

Fixes an issue in tweet detail view where multiple image tweets the first and second images would be below the 3rd and 4th.

Today’s update to Tweetbot for Mac comes just a few days after Tweetbot for iOS was updated with improvements and bug fixes, as well.

Tweetbot for Mac is available on the Mac App Store for $9.99.