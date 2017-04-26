Review: Olixar X-Trio Full Cover gives your iPhone 7 the red look for cheap

The new Product (RED) iPhone 7 is cool, and supporting charity by buying Product (RED) products, even better. But buying a new iPhone 7 mid-year ahead of what’s expected to be the biggest update in a while with iPhone 8 this fall; not such a great idea. So as an alternative to red iPhone mania, Olixar sent over its X-Trio Full Cover case that does a pretty good job of giving your iPhone a similar look on the cheap (white front not included). I’ve been using it for several weeks and I really like it.

Design:

The case is designed in two pieces. First you snap your phone into the back shell that attaches over the corners of the iPhone. Then the front bezel protector snaps onto to the sides of the phone to protect the front bezel and chin and forehead of the iPhone.

It’s easy to get on and off and didn’t scratch my device at all in the process.

Since the case covers both the front and back of your device, there are cutouts for the home button and various sensors and connectors, and built-in buttons for volume up and down and power made of the same material as the case.

Optionally, you could just use the back cover, but it’s not really designed for that and leaves the sides exposed (as pictured below):

The polycarbonate plastic material the case is made from feels quite thin and light (but in a good way), and a bit different than I was anticipating based on the images from the company that make it look almost aluminum. It’s much softer to the touch than I was expecting, which I enjoyed, and it held up well over the several weeks I’ve been testing it. It’s not a heavy duty rugged or protective case by any means, but it gets the job done for all-around protection for normal day to day use while still being super slim and lightweight

It doesn’t attract fingerprints much and doesn’t seem to be getting scratched at all after being in my bag and pocket daily.

Included with the case is a thick tempered glass screen protector that makes for full coverage of your iPhone front and back. I opted not to use it because I don’t prefer the feel of these protectors over Apple’s naked screen, but it worked fine and fit nicely with the case if you do want to use it.

Should you buy it?

I tend to stay away from cases for my daily usage, usually because I don’t like the feel of the added bulk. But when on the move and traveling I like some extra protection, and I quite enjoyed how streamlined this all-around cover feels in the hand compared to your average iPhone case. I also couldn’t resist getting in on the red iPhone look without having to buy another phone ahead of iPhone 8 this fall.

You can buy the Olixar X-Trio Full Cover for iPhone 7 for $24.99 + shipping (Amazon or MobileFun). The case also comes in other colors including black, rose gold, and gold. Similar covers are around at varying price points, but I can’t vouch for their quality.