9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 34″ UltraWide Monitor $299, Philips Hue Starter Kit $163, Bluetooth Headphones $22, more

- Apr. 27th 2017 9:30 am PT

Apple
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

LG 34-inch UltraWide WFHD Monitor w/ HDMI for $299 (Reg. $399)

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit $163 (Reg. $200)

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus 2nd Gen. $65.50 (Reg. $82, Prime only)

TaoTronics Sport Bluetooth Headphones $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB w/ Touch Bar now $249 off

Final Fantasy VI hits its lowest price ever on iOS: $7 (Reg. $15)

Review: Yesgo iPhone 7/Plus cases offer protection at a value price

Review: Pad & Quill’s Leather Roll Top Backpack has impeccable craftsmanship and style

Hands-on with Anker’s robust 120,000mAh PowerHouse portable generator [Video]

9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s gorgeous B2 Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Daily Deals: Harman Kardon Onyx Bluetooth Speaker (Refurb) $70, Sony XPERIA XA 16GB (Unlocked) $150, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Ultraloq is a secure, user-friendly and affordable home smart lock

DJI announces new 100MP Drone that’s overkill for everyone

DeskView brings a standing desk to your office window

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Apple (Product)RED Leather Case for iPhone 7: $30 (Reg. $45)

Canon PIXMA Inkjet w/ AirPrint 2-pack for $88 (Reg. $80/ea)

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Favorite Gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pocket Operator synth

Pocket Operator synth