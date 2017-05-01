Apple rolling out fifth macOS 10.12.5 beta for Mac

Apple is rolling out the fifth macOS 10.12.5 developer beta through the Mac App Store.

Sony A6500

macOS Sierra 10.12.5 beta is currently only available to developers. Public beta versions usually come a few days after developer versions if not the same day.

The upcoming update follows macOS 10.12.4 which brought Apple’s color shifting Night Shift feature to the Mac for the first time. Apple is also running developer betas for iOS 10.3.2, watchOS 3.2.2, and tvOS 10.2.1.

The version number and lack of release notes so far suggests this will be a minor update focused on bug fixes and security improvements ahead of macOS 10.13 later this year. We’ll update with any new features found in macOS 10.12.5 (no notes and known issues).

Apple will likely unveil the next major update, macOS 10.13, at WWDC 2017 on June 5th.