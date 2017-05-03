Apple CEO Tim Cook to appear on CNBC’s Mad Money following earnings results

CNBC has announced that it will have an exclusive interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook tonight on Mad Money with Jim Cramer. The sit down interview will air at 6pm ET and follows yesterday’s quarterly earnings report.

Sony A6500

In a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook will sit down with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Wednesday, May 3rd at 6pm ET.

Cook joined Cramer for a post-earnings interview this time last year as well to reassure investors after an earnings miss that upset Wall Street. This year it’s largely the iPhone that Apple is addressing as sales slipped year-over-year and came in slightly below Apple’s high-end estimate.

Yesterday Apple reported $52.9 billion in revenue with $11.03 billion profit from 50.7 million iPhones, 8.92 million iPads, and 4.19 million Macs sold. In the same quarter a year ago, Apple reported $50.6 billion in revenue, $10.5 billion in profit, 51.1 millions iPhones sold, 10.2 million iPads sold, and 4 million Macs sold.

During the earnings call, Cook referenced iPhone 8 rumors in part as cause for what he described as a pause in iPhone sales.

The new interview airs tonight at 6pm ET on CNBC. In the meantime, check out Cook’s year ago appearance on the same program below: