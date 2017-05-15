iPhone 7 Plus heads to the barbershop for latest Portrait Mode ad

Apple is continuing its iPhone ad campaign by promoting Portrait Mode from the iPhone 7 Plus dual camera system.

Sony A6500

The latest ad called “Barbers” features the flagship iPhone capturing shots of barbershop customers using the camera effect, then prints featured on the front of the store bring in new customers. Portrait mode creates a blurred background and focuses on the subject in the foreground to create a photo effect like shots from high-end cameras.

Earlier this month, Apple released a similar ad highlighting the camera feature called ‘The City’ while a whole set of similar ads were released in February.

Check out the latest iPhone 7 Plus ad below: