Pokémon Go kicking off Adventure Week on Thursday with in-game bonuses and more

Pokémon Go is approaching its first anniversary later this summer and Niantic is kicking off a new in-game event to keep the momentum going. Pokémon Go will soon launch Adventure Week which includes perks at PokéStops, discounts in the shop, and bonus candy when walking buddy Pokémon. Adventure Week will also include more rock-type Pokémon and other bonuses…

Adventure Week kicks off in two days on May 18 at 1pm PT and runs through the same time on May 25 next Thursday. Here’s what to expect from Pokémon Go when the event starts:

PokéStops will award ‘more items’ to players

Poké Balls will be discounted by 50% in the shop

Buddy Pokémon will find candies four times faster while walking

Rock-type Pokémon including ‘Omanyte, Kabuto, and their Evolutions’ will appear more often

A new Explorer’s Hat will be available for your character

Niantic has also shared that players have walked 15.8 billion kilometers as of May 11 with Pokémon Go which launched on iPhone about 10 months ago. For an added experience, players can use the Pokémon Go Plus accessory to interact with the game in more ways.

Pokémon Go for iPhone and Apple Watch is available for free on the App Store with optional in-app purchases.

