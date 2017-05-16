Slack rolling out native screen sharing feature for Mac

Slack is introducing a new update that brings built-in screen sharing features to the popular communication software.

Slack says the new screen sharing feature is limited to paid accounts which start at $6.67/month when billed annually or $8/month per user. Free accounts are already limited to person-to-person video calling while paid accounts can participate in group calling. Slack has built screen sharing on top of the existing video features:

Screen sharing is an extension of Slack’s native calling feature, which is accessible from any channel or direct message. Start a Slack call by clicking the phone icon at the top of your screen, and then hitting the “share screen” button. If you’re using more than one monitor, you’ll be asked to select a screen, and presto — now you’re presenting!

In short, you’ll see a new screen sharing icon during a call. Slack also details how the feature will work in action:

Participants on the call will be able to see all of your shared screen, including your cursor. While you’re presenting, Slack will temporarily disable the video feed from your camera, and then turn it back on once you’ve stopped sharing. Slack notifications are also muted while you present, so others see only what you want to share, and nothing more.

TechCrunch reports that the update with screen sharing capabilities based on a two-year old Screenhero acquisition.

The new update is rolling out over the next few days for both Mac and Windows Slack users. Slack for macOS is also available through the Mac App Store.

