9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Air $760, WD 1TB Portable HDD $40, Logitech Marathon Wireless Mouse $20, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $239 price drop, now $760 shipped
Daily Deals: WD Elements 1TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive $40, VIZIO 50-inch 4K Chromecast Built-in UHDTV with HDR $550, more
Logitech’s M705 Wireless Mouse goes to $20, MX Master $60, more
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $579 shipped (Reg. $729)
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB gets a nearly $400 discount for Memorial Day
Apple’s Great Games for $1 Sale: BADLAND, Assassin’s Creed, many more
- Infinity Dungeon Evolution for iOS is now available for free (Reg. $1)
- Slayaway Camp and its Minecraft-like horror gets very first price drop: $2
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- Multiponk’s local iOS multiplayer free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Minimalist iOS puzzler Klocki goes free for first time in nearly a year
- Lumino City’s handcrafted worlds drop to lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Mini Metro’s fantastic puzzle action hits lowest price this year at $1 (Reg. $5)
Review: Logitech’s Z537 Speaker System gives your Mac the audio it deserves [Video]
9to5Rewards: Sphero’s Star Wars BB-8 smartphone-controlled droid [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Canon PIXMA Inkjet All-In-One Printer w/AirPrint $56 shipped (Reg. $75)
Smartphone Accessories: Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 6/s Plus $50, more
Mophie Battery Case for iPhone 6/s: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Twelve South’s HiRise Stand for Apple Watch now $20 (Reg. up to $40)
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Domino’s, Jiffy Lube, Express, CVS, more
- Linksys Velop 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh system 2-pack drops to $300 (Reg. $350)
- Allen Sports 2-Bike Trunk Rack back to $50 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Yamaha 4K 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver with AirPlay on sale for $275 (Orig. $500)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 17 from $20, BioShock Collection $25, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Plasma Sword, Infinity Dungeon, more
- Vansky Lighting Strips for an enhanced HDTV experience from $10
- TRENDnet Powerline 500 AV Kit w/ Wi-Fi Extender $40 (Reg. $55)
- Xbox One S 1TB Gears of War 4 Bundle for just $240 shipped (Orig. $350)
- Willow & Everett 2.75-quart Stove Top Kettle and Teapot $32 (Reg. $45)
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes up to 35% off DEWALT and Yost tools
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
How-to build your very own LEGO fidget spinner
- DEWALT overhauls Bluetooth Connect system w/ new tools, trackers, more
- Gogoro’s second gen electric scooter has a lower price, same power
- Pokemon’s Magikarp Jump splashes onto iOS and Android for worldwide release
- Makerball is a DIY Pinball Machine that is completely customizable
- IK Multimedia debuts new beast Mac synth w/ Moog, Prophet, Oberheim sampler-instruments
- 8Bitdo rolls out free Nintendo Switch support for all its retro-style controllers
- Two:35 is a computer building kit for kids that can actually get them certification
- DJI’s new $499 Spark drone offers gesture controls, compact design [Gallery]
- Sphero unveils iOS-controlled Lightning McQueen racer for $300
- BIKI is an underwater 4K camera drone that can go wherever you swim
- Belkin intros new line of compact Pocket Power banks starting at $20
- Ambi Climate returns with its second generation Alexa-enabled air conditioner controller
- Haikara smartwatch focuses on fashion with customizable watch faces and bands
- This Vintage Vinyl Bluetooth Speaker is actually made out of reclaimed records
- Beyond Zero’s liquor freezer puts your cocktail “in the rocks”
- NikeLab releases urban commuter, all-condition ACG.07.KMTR
- Monoprice is now making a professional quality 3D Printer at just $159
- Love Hultén’s new vintage-inspired mahogany Astovox Hi-Fi System
- Atomos Ninja Inferno: A great way to speed up your Panasonic GH5 workflow [Video]
- LEGO’s latest is a massive 2,800-piece Minecraft Mountain Cave set
- WATTS is the customizable battery backup system meant to fit any home
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
This Brother Wireless Printer w/ AirPrint is an Amazon favorite, now $100 (Reg. $130)
- In-ear Headphones: AmazonBasics w/ Remote $7, more
- AmazonBasics Explorer Backpack$16 (Reg. $30)
- Epson VS240 LCD Projector with HDMI input: $240
- Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall Dock $6.50, more
- Nordstrom Rack Clearance Event w/ extra 25% off
- L.L. Bean offers rare 20% off discount for Memorial Day
- Grab an Intex queen-sized self-inflating bed for $35
- Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush just $30 (Reg. $40+)