9to5Toys Lunch Break: Beats Solo3 Headphones $200, SanDisk 128GB Flash Drive $25, Yamaha AirPlay Speaker $200, more

- May. 31st 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Daily Deals: Beats Solo3 Headphones $200, Pioneer Mini Stereo System w/ Bluetooth $105, more

Amazon Storage/Network Sale 40% off: flash drives, routers & more from $19

 

Yamaha MusicCast Wi-Fi Speaker w/ AirPlay + Bluetooth $200 (Reg. $250)

iTunes offers ten-film iconic movie bundles from each decade for $20/ea

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $239 price drop, now $760 shipped

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB gets a nearly $400 discount for Memorial Day

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $579 shipped (Reg. $729)

Apple’s Great Games for $1 Sale: BADLAND, Assassin’s Creed, many more

Review: Logitech’s Z537 Speaker System gives your Mac the audio it deserves [Video]

Review: RDS Nintendo Switch case offers protection from bumps while on-the-go

9to5Rewards: Sphero’s Star Wars BB-8 smartphone-controlled droid [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Sensi’s Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat is a #1 best-seller and works w/ Alexa: $104

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

ASUS unveils 35-inch curved gaming monitor with 200Hz refresh rate

Prynt Pocket lets you print photos from your iPhone like a Polaroid camera

Pedego’s Airstream eBike is just as feature-packed as it is stylish

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Logitech’s M705 Wireless Mouse goes to $20, MX Master $60, more

Canon PIXMA Inkjet All-In-One Printer w/AirPrint $56 shipped (Reg. $75)

Smartphone Accessories: Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 6/s Plus $50, more

Mophie Battery Case for iPhone 6/s: $30 (Reg. $50)

  • GoPro HERO+ LCD Action Camera on sale for $109
  • TP-Link AC1200 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender $35 shipped
  • Joby GorillaPod Tripod and Lowepro Bag for $40
  • DEWALT’s 5-inch Band Saw Kit drops to almost $100 off
  • ChefSteps CS20001 Joule Sous Vide drops to $149 
  • Rubbermaid Closet Organizer Kit hits Amazon all-time low: $73
  • APC SurgeArrest 120V 7-Outlet Surge Protector: $12.50
  • Green Deals: LIFX A19 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $45, more
  • ZTE Axon 7 Mini 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $170
  • Twelve South’s HiRise Stand for Apple Watch now $20
  • Gift Cards up to 20% off: Domino’s, Jiffy Lube, CVS, more
  • Linksys Velop 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh system 2-pack  $300
  • Allen Sports 2-Bike Trunk Rack back to $50
  • Yamaha 4K 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver with AirPlay for $275
  • Vansky Lighting Strips for an enhanced HDTV experience from $10
  • TRENDnet Powerline 500 AV Kit w/ Wi-Fi Extender $40 (Reg. $55)
  • Xbox One S 1TB Gears of War 4 Bundle for just $240

