Amazon Echo gains iCloud Calendar support ahead of rumored ‘Siri Speaker’ competitor introduction 

While Apple may be planning to unveil its ‘Siri Speaker’ next week at WWDC, Amazon is updating its Echo ecosystem to work with iCloud Calendars. Amazon’s Alexa app can now link Apple iCloud Calendars to enable Echo integration.

Sony A6500

iCloud Calendar support for the Amazon Echo ecoystem means users can activate the Alexa voice assistant to ask about upcoming calendar events or add calendar entries hands-free. iCloud Calendar support will sync from the server to other iCloud-connected devices, too, so appointments will show up just like a Siri-added entry.

Amazon says iCloud Calendar support is live now in three regions: the US, UK, and Germany. Alexa also works with G suite accounts, Google/Gmail accounts, Office 365 commercial customers with Exchange Online mailboxes, and Outlook.com email accounts (including all Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, or MSN email accounts).

As for Apple’s offering, the company is rumored to be planning to introduce its own AI home product on Monday at the opening WWDC keynote. Unique features could include HomeKit and Apple Music integration among other first-party services and technology support.

Amazon’s Alexa app is available for free on the App Store. Earlier this month, Amazon announced its first Echo with a display called Echo Show which will ship at the end of next month for $229.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!