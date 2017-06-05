Apple releases redesigned macOS Human Interface Guidelines

Following the release of macOS 10.13, iOS 11, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11 betas, Apple has released a newly updated version of its macOS Human Interface Guidelines. These design guidelines help designers and developers alike to build out applications that follow models based on Apple’s recommendations. While not everything in the guidelines needs to be strictly adhered to, it helps designers understand Apple’s ideals and to create cohesion across the platform.

The redesigned macOS guidelines go over various user interface and experience elements within the operating system. Ideas behind simple elements like menus and buttons are discussed, right alongside more complex understandings like third-party Extensions.

For new macOS developers and designers these guidelines help jumpstart an understanding in the operating system’s goals.

The updated macOS Human Interface Guidelines can be seen at Apple’s Developer Center.