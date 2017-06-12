Newly leaked iPhone 8 parts give glimpse into rumored design

We may have just gotten another glimpse at the rumored upcoming iPhone 8’s design. A redditor shared some images from what they say is “a friend in the industry,” and what manufacturers have been receiving over the last week, and they do line up with some previous rumors…

In the images shared today, we get a look at what is being described as the iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8 designs. According to the redditor, all of the upcoming devices feature glass back panels which allow for wireless charging.

The iPhone 8 front panel features top-to-bottom glass for the display, with a cut-out near the top for the camera and earpiece. The rear glass panel includes a vertical dual-camera cutout, and we see what appears to be the camera’s external component nearby. The camera component includes a top and bottom camera with spacing in the middle for what has been rumored to be the camera’s flash.

I have a friend in the industry who just sent me these. He said the Chinese manufacturers got these last week. Big surprise for the iPhone 7s/7s Plus—supposedly it’s getting wireless charging as well! – Reddit

What’s noticeably lacking on the iPhone 8 glass panels is any sign of a Touch ID sensor. If these alleged parts are to be believed, it could be that the new iPhone 8 truly does have an embedded Touch ID in the front display. Based on the shared images today, we can’t tell if a rear Touch ID sensor is present on the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus panels.

The keen eye will also notice that some regulatory information is seen on the rear panel of the alleged iPhone 8 glass. While not all iPhone 7’s currently on the market contain this information, some countries still do by law.