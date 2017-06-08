New iPhone 8 report claims in-screen Touch ID, renders show bezel-less design w/ iOS 11 [Gallery]

Apple earlier this week unveiled the next major software release for iPhone and iPad, iOS 11. The iPhone 8 this fall will almost certainly be the first device to ship with iOS 11, and now a new set of renders imagine the upcoming flagship device running Apple’s latest operating system. Furthermore, the report adds a few additional detail about the iPhone 8…

Today’s report out of iDropNews claims that the upcoming iPhone 8 will feature a nearly bezel-less front design with a cutout at the top for the ear speaker and front-facing camera. This is contrary to some reports that had claimed the front-facing camera would be behind the display.

Furthermore, the report claims the front of the device will feature a “laser and infrared sensor” in conjunction with the front-facing “3D dual-camera lens system” to add support for facial and iris recognition.

The biggest question about the iPhone 8 continues to be the location of Touch ID. Some reports and renders have imagined the device with rear Touch ID, while others have claimed the technology will be implemented directly beneath the OLED display. Today’s report suggests the following, claiming that the iPhone 8 model Apple has chosen to move forward with “will feature Touch ID technology built into the front-facing glass.

Today’s report also adds that the iPhone 8 will have a “large pad on the inside” to enable wireless charging, something that will be possible thanks to its all glass design. As many other sources have claimed, the report says the iPhone 8 will feature a vertical dual-camera setup for augmented reality capabilities, which has further been corroborated with Apple’s ARKit.

As with almost any iPhone 8 report, today’s piece should be taken with a grain of salt. While some things seem nearly all-but-confimred at this point, we still hear conflicting reports on a regular basis, especially for factors such as the location of Touch ID.

Nevertheless, it is interesting to see iOS 11 running on what could be the iPhone 8 design. Much of iOS 11 feels optimized for OLED and a bezel-less design, so check out the renders below for an idea of what that could look like. Let us know what you think of this design paired with iOS 11 in the comments.