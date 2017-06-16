9to5Toys Lunch Break: Beats Studio Wireless Headphones $180, Mohu 50 Antenna $28, LG 55-inch 4K UHDTV $530, more

- Jun. 16th 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Daily Deals: Beats Studio Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $180, Samson USB Studio Microphone $45, more

Mohu Leaf 50 mile HDTV Antenna for $28 shipped (Open-Box, Orig. $60)

LG 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI ports $530 shipped

Best Buy offers minimum $150 gift card with iPad Air/mini trade-in

Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts: smart home, tools, accessories, iPhone cases, more

Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off – priced from $200 shipped

iPad mini 4 gets a $100 discount at Best Buy

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar (prev. gen.) $1,690 shipped

PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac Lets You Edit, Annotate and Sign Documents with Ease: $25 (Orig. $60)

E3 2017:

Nintendo E3 2017: Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon, Zelda DLC, Super Mario Odyssey, more [Video]

  • Sony E3 2017: God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Days Gone, Spider-Man, more [Video]
  • Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X details, Forza 7 in full 4K, Assassin’s Creed Origins, more [Video]
  • Ubisoft E3 2017: Beyond Good and Evil 2, Mario + Rabbids, Skull & Bones, more [Video]
  • EA E3 2017: Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18 story mode, Battlefield I DLC, more [Video]
  • Bethesda E3 2017: Wolfenstein 2, Dishonored, Evil Within 2, Skyrim Switch, more [Video]

Review: Archeer’s Bluetooth Speaker booms with surprising quality for the price

Review: V-Moda Remix Bluetooth Speaker shines thanks to its built-in headphone amp

9to5Rewards: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Mac App Roundup: HDR Projects 5 $39, Drive Genius 5 $39,TextExpander 1-Yr Subscription $20, more

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch $214 or Classic $224 (Reg. $300), today only

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

8Bitdo details two new Switch Controllers with retro designs + a Bluetooth speaker

Amazon unveils new Dash Wand w/ built-in Alexa + free $20 credit

Philips’ 4K UHDTVs w/ HDR, built-in Chromecast & Google Assistant support, available now

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

HomeKit-enabled Ecobee3 Lite w/ 2 free room sensors for $159 ($230 value)

Milanese Loop Apple Watch bands from $6.50 Prime shipped, both sizes available

Status Audio Open Back Studio Headphones nearly 50% off: $49 shipped

Anker has iPad Pro/Air and Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors from $4

