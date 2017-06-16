Happy Hour Podcast 124 | iOS 11 tidbits, new iPad Pros launch, and Planet of the Apps impressions

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the good and the bad of the first iOS 11 beta, drag and drop on iPad and how it could come to the iPhone 8, 10.5-inch iPad Pro reviews, and Planet of the Apps impressions after episode one. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- iOS 11 lets you scan a router’s QR code to quickly join a network
- Top 10 QR codes supported by iOS 11
- Easily share your WiFi with friends on iOS 11, automatically sends passwords to nearby devices
- Express Settings discovered in iOS 11 setup process
- iOS 11’s new ‘Smart Invert Colors’ is the closest thing to Dark Mode yet
- Developer uncovers drag and drop support for iPhone in iOS 11
- The early 10.5-inch iPad reviews are in, and the verdict is expensive but near perfect
- Download all four new iOS wallpapers used on the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro boxes
- Apple releases third iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone and iPad
