Happy Hour Podcast 124 | iOS 11 tidbits, new iPad Pros launch, and Planet of the Apps impressions

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the good and the bad of the first iOS 11 beta, drag and drop on iPad and how it could come to the iPhone 8, 10.5-inch iPad Pro reviews, and Planet of the Apps impressions after episode one. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

