Apple releases third iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released the third iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The first beta version only included new wallpapers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and no other visible changes. We’ll update with any changes discovered below.
iOS 10.3.3 beta 3 is currently available to registered developers; a public beta version for iOS 10.3.3 is also available although today’s update may not be immediately available.
The iOS 10.3.3 beta is running alongside Apple’s latest iOS 11 beta. iOS 11 is expected to receive a public beta release later this month.
For a look back at what changes Apple included with iOS 10.3, check out our hands-on video below:
Here’s a list of our iOS 11 coverage thus far, including some changes discovered in beta 1:
- How to move multiple iPhone Home screen apps icons on iOS 11 using drag and drop [Video]
- Top 10 QR codes supported by iOS 11
- Podcasts in iOS 11: Interface updates, support for seasons & cleaner titles, Podcast Analytics, more
- Health in iOS 11 & watchOS 4: Diabetes management, insulin delivery, CoreBluetooth, new Workout data & more
- New for Accessibility: ‘Smart Invert Colors’ in iOS 11, macOS onscreen keyboard, text & photo detection for VoiceOver & more
- iOS 11’s new ‘Smart Invert Colors’ is the closest thing to Dark Mode yet
- iOS 11 lets you scan a router’s QR code to quickly join a network
- iOS 11’s new HEIF/HEVC camera formats will save you 50% on storage
- How to enable screen recording on iOS 11 without a computer
- App Store now requires developers to use official API to request app ratings, disallows custom prompts
- iOS 11 allows you to delete rarely-used apps but retain their settings and data
- Apple opening up (some) access to the iPhone’s NFC chip in iOS 11
- Easily share your WiFi with friends on iOS 11, automatically sends passwords to nearby devices
- iOS 11 allows you to play FLAC files, albeit in a clunky way
- 32-bit apps will not launch on iOS 11
- iOS 11 brings Next/Previous Track controls to individual AirPods