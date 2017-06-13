Apple releases third iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released the third iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The first beta version only included new wallpapers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and no other visible changes. We’ll update with any changes discovered below.

iOS 10.3.3 beta 3 is currently available to registered developers; a public beta version for iOS 10.3.3 is also available although today’s update may not be immediately available.

The iOS 10.3.3 beta is running alongside Apple’s latest iOS 11 beta. iOS 11 is expected to receive a public beta release later this month.

For a look back at what changes Apple included with iOS 10.3, check out our hands-on video below:

