This week's top stories: 10.5-inch iPad Pro reviews, benchmarks and our hands-on video, iPhone 8 reports, iOS 11 & HomeKit, & more

- Jun. 17th 2017 8:33 am PT

iPhone 8 iOS 11 Top Stories
In this week’s top stories: The verdict on Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro as reviews arrive, the latest iPhone 8 reports, hands-on with some new iOS 11 features, and much more.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

The iPad Pro 10.5-inch reviews landed this week including our own hands-on, in-depth video review of the device. Benchmark tests show the new iPad Pro models outperform MacBook Pro in some CPU & GPU tasks. And a 10.5-inch iPad teardown reveals a scaled-down 12.9-inch iPad Pro and gives us our first look at the inside of the new model.

The latest iPhone 8 reports arrive as one of Apple’s suppliers reportedly claims the device will include waterproofing and wireless charging features. A new leak allegedly shows leaked parts for the device. And Apple supplier Largan confirms it is shipping 3D-sensing lenses later this year in time for the iPhone 8 launch.

For Mac users, Apple’s iWork apps get a nice update with new features this week. A report estimates the maxed out iMac Pro could cost over $17K. And we take a look at how Apple’s current Mac lineup looks in terms of specs & price.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

10.5-inch iPad Pro |

iPhone | iOS 

Mac 

AAPL |

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast  #124 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the first iOS 11 beta, drag and drop on iPad and its potential for iPhone 8, 10.5-inch iPad Pro reviews, Planet of the Apps episode one, and much more.

