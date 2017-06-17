This week’s top stories: 10.5-inch iPad Pro reviews, benchmarks and our hands-on video, iPhone 8 reports, iOS 11 & HomeKit, & more
In this week’s top stories: The verdict on Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro as reviews arrive, the latest iPhone 8 reports, hands-on with some new iOS 11 features, and much more.
The iPad Pro 10.5-inch reviews landed this week including our own hands-on, in-depth video review of the device. Benchmark tests show the new iPad Pro models outperform MacBook Pro in some CPU & GPU tasks. And a 10.5-inch iPad teardown reveals a scaled-down 12.9-inch iPad Pro and gives us our first look at the inside of the new model.
The latest iPhone 8 reports arrive as one of Apple’s suppliers reportedly claims the device will include waterproofing and wireless charging features. A new leak allegedly shows leaked parts for the device. And Apple supplier Largan confirms it is shipping 3D-sensing lenses later this year in time for the iPhone 8 launch.
For Mac users, Apple’s iWork apps get a nice update with new features this week. A report estimates the maxed out iMac Pro could cost over $17K. And we take a look at how Apple’s current Mac lineup looks in terms of specs & price.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
10.5-inch iPad Pro |
- Review: 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro – pricey, but perfect
- iPad Pro Diary: I thought I could resist the 10.5-inch model; I was wrong …
- The early 10.5-inch iPad reviews are in, and the verdict is expensive but near perfect
- Benchmark tests show new iPad Pro models outperform MacBook Pro in some CPU & GPU tasks
- Download all four new iOS wallpapers used on the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro boxes
- 10.5-inch iPad teardown reveals a scaled-down 12.9-inch model, not a scaled-up 9.7-inch one
iPhone | iOS
- Newly leaked iPhone 8 parts give glimpse into rumored design
- Apple releases third iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone and iPad
- Wistron CEO let slip that upcoming iPhone will be waterproof and have wireless charging
- Apple granted patent for Touch ID sensor in power button as uncertainty remains over iPhone 8 approach
- iPhone 7 & 7 Plus remain top-selling phones in U.S. as Samsung’s S8 sales disappoint
- Nest is considering Apple HomeKit as iOS 11 makes supporting existing products easier
- Apple supplier Largan confirms it is shipping 3D-sensing lenses later this year, likely destined for iPhone 8
- Top 10 QR codes supported by iOS 11
- Developer uncovers drag and drop support for iPhone in iOS 11
Mac |
- Maxed out iMac Pro could cost over $17K
- Comparison: Here’s how Apple’s current Mac lineup looks in terms of specs & price
- CIA has been hacking dozens of wifi routers for years, but seemingly not Apple ones
- Apple updates iWork apps for Mac with new shape library, auto-correction features & more
AAPL |
- Investors bet $1.3B against AAPL as stock declines 6.2%
- A stroll through Apple Park reveals green landscape progressing [Gallery]
- Slide in AAPL stock price continues into 5th day, but needs to be viewed in context, say analysts
