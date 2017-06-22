Happy Hour Podcast 125 | Apple’s security leak, Sony exec hires, and Forstall’s return

This week Benjamin and Zac share brief 10.5-inch iPad Pro impressions, detail a few changes in iOS 11 beta 2, discuss the ironic Apple security leak, Apple’s big Sony exec hires and what it means for TV, and Scott Forstall’s major comeback to the public stage and what he has to say about the history of the iPhone. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Report details Apple’s efforts to increase product secrecy, more leaks from Apple campus than supply chain in 2016
- Tim Cook urges employees to refresh themselves on Apple’s code of conduct in video message
- Apple hires two top Sony Television executives to lead original content production
- Tesla Autopilot: head of software Chris Lattner leaves, Tesla hires new head of AI and computer vision
- Live stream: Watch Scott Forstall discuss the iPhone’s creation at Computer History Museum event
- Scott Forstall finally weighs in on the flat versus skeuomorphic design debate
