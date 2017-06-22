Happy Hour Podcast 125 | Apple’s security leak, Sony exec hires, and Forstall’s return

This week Benjamin and Zac share brief 10.5-inch iPad Pro impressions, detail a few changes in iOS 11 beta 2, discuss the ironic Apple security leak, Apple’s big Sony exec hires and what it means for TV, and Scott Forstall’s major comeback to the public stage and what he has to say about the history of the iPhone. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

