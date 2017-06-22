Sling TV brings Cloud DVR support to iOS with latest update

Sling TV has released an update to its iOS app today that brings its Cloud DVR feature to iPhone and iPad.

A couple of months ago Sling TV brought its Cloud DVR feature to Apple TV after previously bringing it to Android and Roku. Today’s update brings the add-on DVR feature to Apple’s mobile devices along with stability and performance improvements.

This is an important feature for the service to include to stay competitive with YouTube TV, Hulu, and others. A DVR option is also now central to Sling TV’s tagline of offering “A La Carte TV.”

A La Carte TV means you can get both TV and Cloud DVR on your terms — add it when you want and choose when you watch, for just $5.

Here’s how Sling TV describes its Cloud DVR:

Watch anytime, anywhere – Record your favorite programs and watch whenever you want across all Amazon Fire TVs and Fire tablets, Android mobile devices, Android TVs, Apple TVs, Roku streaming players and Roku TVs. AirTV Player is not currently compatible with Cloud DVR.

– Record your favorite programs and watch whenever you want across all Amazon Fire TVs and Fire tablets, Android mobile devices, Android TVs, Apple TVs, Roku streaming players and Roku TVs. AirTV Player is not currently compatible with Cloud DVR. Conflict-free recording – Record multiple programs simultaneously, and forget about recording conflicts.

– Record multiple programs simultaneously, and forget about recording conflicts. Keep recordings as long as you want – With Sling TV, your recordings won’t expire as long as you remain a Sling TV subscriber with Cloud DVR.

– With Sling TV, your recordings won’t expire as long as you remain a Sling TV subscriber with Cloud DVR. Auto-managed recordings– Sling TV will make room for new recordings by deleting your old recordings as you reach capacity, starting with your oldest ‘watched’ recording, so you can binge on your new favorite show.

Sling TV starts at a lower cost than Hulu, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Now at $20/month and its Cloud DVR is a $5/month add-on. Cloud DVR provides up to 50 hours of recorded content from supported channels. Recorded content can also be paused and supports fast-forwarding and rewinding during playback.

Sling TV for iOS is a free download from the App Store.

