Take a look inside Steve Jobs Theater with the latest Apple Park drone tour [Video]

Earlier this week, satellite footage highlighted the progress Apple has made in construction on Apple Park, showing the new campus go from skeleton form to near completion. Now, Duncan Sinfield is back with his newest drone footage, offering our clearest look yet at Steve Jobs Theater.

The drone footage takes us on another sunset flight around Apple Park, showcasing the main campus, Steve Jobs Theater, the research and development centers, and surrounding area. The video opens with some beautiful flyover footage of the main spaceship campus, showing work continue on the greenery within and around the ring. From there, were taken the adjacent Steve Jobs Theater.

Opening day is getting closer at Apple Park, landscaping and road-striping are not the only things wrapping up.

Steve Jobs Theater features a 1000-seat below ground auditorium, and this footage gives us the clearest look yet at the above ground lobby. As you can see in the video, the lobby features floor-t0-ceiling windows and Apple’s traditional all-white design. The company is still working on applying final touches to the interior of the building.

Throughout the construction of Apple Park, we’ve seen a variety of different drone flyover videos that give us a clear look at the campus and its progression. Apple first started moving employees into Apple Park back in April, though in very limited fashion. Recent drone footage has shown Apple continue construction on the interior, with areas such as the cafe, while work also continues on the outside with greenery work. Apple has also recently started hiring Visitor Center staff in preferepation of the official opening of the new campus.

Watch the latest done video below and keep up with everything we know about Apple Park in our continually updated guide. What do you think of the newest footage? Let us know down in the comments.