Things 3.1 adds repeating to-dos in projects, date parsing language improvements

Cultured Code launched Things 3 a few weeks ago with an all-new design and loads of new features, and today Things 3.1 is available with a couple of new features.

Things 3.1 includes repeating to-dos in projects which has been a missing feature for some potential users. The date parser has also improved its support for multiple languages in this update.

Sony A6500

Cultured Code says it had to upgrade Things Cloud to support the new repeating to-dos in projects feature:

Since the release of Things 3, we’ve had loads of great feedback. One of the features requested the most is for repeating to-dos to also work inside of projects – and now they do! It’s great for long-term projects where you have daily or weekly tasks that need to be performed until your project is complete. To support this feature we also had to upgrade Things Cloud, so make sure you update to 3.1 on all your devices to continue syncing.

Things 3.1 is also now fluent in seven different languages when it comes to parsing out dates from natural language input:

Things’ natural date parser makes setting dates and times extremely easy. For example, it converts relative terms like “in 5 weeks” or “in 35 days” into a precise date like “August 7”. In 3.1, the parser is now fully aware of your device’s Language & Region settings. If your system is set to a language Things is localized in, it not only understands what you type, e.g. “15 jours”, “15 días”, or “15 Tage”, but it also presents the calculated date properly formatted: “lun. 17 juil.”, “lun, 17 jul”, “Mo. 17. Juli”, etc. Finally, this update also adds full support for both parsing and displaying dates in Japanese. 楽しむ!

For an in-depth look at Things 3, check out our hands-on video below (and check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more).

Things 3 available for $49.99 for Mac (free trial at culturedcode.com/things), $19.99 for iPad, and $9.99 for iPhone + Apple Watch for all customers.