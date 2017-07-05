Apple schedules Q3 2017 earnings release for August 1

As it always does ahead of earnings season, Apple today updated its Investor Relations webpage to announce that it will hold its Q3 2017 earnings call on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017. The call will be held at 2PM PT/5PM ET with the earnings release dropping 30 minutes before that…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Apple’s third quarter earnings release follow a strong performance in Q2, which saw the company bring in revenue of $52.9 billion on sales of 50.7 million iPhones, 8.92 million iPads, and 4.19 million Macs.

Here is the guidance Apple has provided for its fiscal 2017 third quarter:

Revenue between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion

Gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent

Operating expenses between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion

Other income/(expense) of $450 million

Tax rate of 25.5 percent

As usual, Apple will live stream its earnings call on its website, while we will of course have our own live coverage as well.