Lunch with Eddy Cue being auctioned a third time, bidding starting at $5k

There have been two previous opportunities to have an expensive charity lunch with Eddy Cue: once back in 2014, and against just a few weeks ago. The most recent auction raised $225k for the National Association of Basketball Coaches Foundation, and the new one is currently estimating a conservative $50k, with bidding starting at just $5k …

The latest auction to meet with Apple’s SVP of Internet Software and Services is raising funds for Autism Movement Therapy. The lunch will take part at the new Apple Park campus – though Charitybuzz does note that a ‘formal tour’ is not included.

Here’s your chance to have lunch with Eddy Cue at the stunning new 175-acre Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, CA, where you will learn more about Apple’s industry-leading content stores and online services. This is a rare opportunity to see “Apple Park” and engage in a one-on-one, in-depth conversation with one of the most innovative business minds of our generation.

Lunch will be arranged for the winning bidder on a date to be agreed between August 1 this year and June 30 next year. Travel and accommodations are not included.

The auction closes on July 25 at 3:01 PM EDT, and in case anyone were tempted to bid beyond their means, it should be noted that a credit card authorization is required.

For those aiming one notch higher, previous auctions offered lunch with CEO Tim Cook, raising $610k and $330k.

