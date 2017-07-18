iPhone 8 renders show rumored design according to case maker sources

Forbes has published new renders claiming to show the design of the iPhone 8 based on case maker information. While leaks based on case makers don’t always pan out, these iPhone 8 renders look much like what we’ve previously seen.

Sony A6500

The latest iPhone 8 renders show what we’ve seen in other renders and heard from analysts: a bezel-free design with an edge-to-edge display, a top notch for the speaker and camera system, a taller power toggle, and a vertically aligned rear dual camera system.

Forbes contributor Gordon Kelly credits case maker Nodus with the details seen in the published renders:

Working with case designer Nodus, I have been able to obtain CAD files for the iPhone 8 through its supply chain. […] So how confident are Nodus and myself about the renders? To the extent that Nodus was happy for me to publicly disclose it as the source and reveal the company is prototyping its retail cases from them.

Kelly also claims the vertically aligned rear camera setup is designed that way to improve AR features:

This switch is to support Apple’s big drive into Augmented Reality where horizontally aligned cameras are more effective and the phone is expected to be held in a landscape orientation.

The story doesn’t make a claim on how Touch ID will be integrated, however, only that the longer power switch could be where the fingerprint sensor feature moves. Each of the design changes seen in these renders have been seen before, however, so the nugget here is Nodus and Forbes backing this rumored design.

Check out 9to5Mac‘s iPhone 8 guide for all the latest on Apple’s rumored flagship, and check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: