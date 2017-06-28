New iPhone 8 dummy hands-on video offers clearest look yet at all-glass design, more

While various videos and images have emerged in the past showing the alleged iPhone 8 design, a new video today may offer the clearest look yet at Apple’s flagship device. Coming via Tiger Mobiles and Onleaks, this video goes hands-on with an iPhone 8 dummy unit in extraordinary detail and in HD quality…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The video arguably offers our best look yet at the iPhone 8’s design. We can see the nearly bezel-free design in great detail, as well as the all-glass back and vertical dual-camera array. The camera bump is also there in all of its glory.

In addition to offering a hands-on look at the device, the video also takes a ruler to the device to see just how big it’s going to be. The measurements here show the device as coming in at 143.50 x 71.03 x 7.46 mm, which is slightly smaller all around than earlier reports have claimed. At its thickest point (i.e. at the camera bump), the iPhone 8 measures 9.1 mm.

For comparison’s sake, the iPhone 7 measures 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, while the iPhone 7 Plus comes in at 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm. Because of its shift to a 5.8-inch display with a new aspect ratio, the iPhone 8 is taller than the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 but not as hefty as the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus, though it is a bit thicker.

Like many recent iPhone 8 leaks, this video is based on a dummy unit built from a 3D CAD:

The device shown in this video is manufactured via CNC process. It is based upon 3D CAD sourced directly from the factory in charge of building the new iPhone. Keep in mind, some details may change before the official launch.

Over the weekend we saw a set of iPhone 8 dummy images emerge showing the all-glass design and more. Most recent leaks have depicted the device as having no obvious rear-placed Touch ID, hinting that it may be built-in to the display after all.

As we inch closer to Apple’s unveil later this year it seems we’re seeing consistent themes in terms of what sort of design the iPhone 8 will offer. Dummy unit leaks continue, while part leaks have also just recently started to emerge.

You can catch up on all the latest iPhone 8 rumors and reports here for more.