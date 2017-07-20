Latest Professor Layton game available now on iPhone and iPad ahead of console release

The Professor Layton franchise is a popular series of puzzle games typically released on the Nintendo handhelds. The latest instalment, Katrielle and the Millionaire’s Conspiracy, is actually launching on iPhone and iPad before it hits console in October. You can buy the game now in the App Store ($15.99).

The Layton games wrap hundreds of mini logic puzzles into a fully-scripted story adventure game. Plot-wise, this latest title features a variety of smaller mysteries integrated into an encompassing story.

Set in London, players follow Katrielle Layton around various famous landmarks as the story develops into a ‘casual, comical, and quizzical quest.’

The publishers say that this latest game features the largest collections of puzzles ever in the series, which means there are hundreds of brain teasers to tackle included in the $15.99 download price (there are optional In-App Purchases to access even more content).

The app will also download bonus daily puzzles so even if you complete the main game, there will be additional content to play through. Here’s the trailer:

The Professor Layton series has sold millions of units on the Nintendo platforms, so it’s bringing a loyal fanbase across to iPhone and iPad. It’s certainly bold to release on mobile exclusively at launch; the game will be released for Nintendo 3DS in October. Find out more information on the developer’s website.