Logic Pros: What’s new in iOS & Mac music production this week

This is the place to catch up on all the biggest product announcements, hardware, apps, synths, Logic/GarageBand instruments and so much more in the world of iOS/Mac music production. This week, IK releases its new Syntronik analog synth beast, we get major price drops on the KORG iOS synth/production apps, new software instruments for Mac and much more…

IK Multimedia’s Syntronik Software Instrument for Mac Out Now!

We brought you all the details about the new Syntronik synth for Mac, Logic Pro X and all major DAWs when it was unveiled last month. Well, it is now shipping! Packed with over 15 analog emulations of all the most popular synthesizers in history, we can’t wait to get our hands on this one. You can expect a full-hands on review as part of our Logic Pros series coming down the pipeline soon.

Syntronik is available now for $299.99 with a $199.99 cross grade for “registered IK users with a purchase of $/€99.99 or greater”.

Even more details right here.

The new Lunaris pad synth for Kontakt

Containing more than 4.5GB worth of sample content, Lunaris comes with over 250 meticulously crafted preset patches across a 4-layer synth. Notable features include “Flux Motion, Modulation and Effect Chain per layer”. It sounds like the ultimate synth pad machine with capabilities of getting extremely avantgarde and obscure tones at the same time.

Here’s more from developer Luftrum:

Not only is Lunaris a dream pad machine, it is also a full bodied creative tool that can excel at anything from soundscapes to synth leads, as well as drones and organic textures, complementing both the producer, composer and the sound designer.

Lunaris will run you $159. It is NKS ready for Komplete Kontrol and Maschine users and will run on the free version of Kontakt inside of all major DAWs.

KORG iOS Summer Sale offers 50% off its best apps

KORG has now kicked off its iOS Summer Sale offering up to 50% off a wide selection of its most popular mobile synth/production apps. Some highlights include KORG Gadget for just $20 (Reg. $40) which contains loads of interesting software instruments and more. Be sure to jump on these deals while you can as we are expecting them to jump back up in price next month.

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iPolysix for iPad: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iELECTRIBE for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: KORG iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

