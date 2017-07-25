Third tvOS 11 public beta for Apple TV now available

- Jul. 25th 2017 10:03 am PT

View Comments

Apple has released the third tvOS 11 public beta for non-developers to test on Apple TV. tvOS 11 public beta includes new features like Home Screen Syncing, light and dark mode automatic switching, and full AirPods support.

Sony A6500

For more on tvOS 11, check out these stories:

Apple only shared at WWDC that Amazon Prime Video is coming to tvOS this summer while teasing out much more for tvOS this fall.

You can register for the free public beta program here. Joining the tvOS 11 public beta is easy to do and generally doesn’t break the experience.

 

Guides

tvOS

tvOS
tvOS 11

tvOS 11

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Nanoleaf Aurora

Nanoleaf Aurora
DJI Phantom 4

DJI Phantom 4