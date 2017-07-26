WhatsApp announces over 1 billion daily active users & other stats

Popular messaging app WhatsApp announced today that it has reached one billion daily active users as the company also shared some other stats on how the service is being used. The one billion active daily users is up from the one billion monthly actives it announced last year, and monthly users too are up:

Just last year, we shared that one billion people around the world use WhatsApp every month. Today, we are excited and proud to share that one billion people around the world use WhatsApp every day to stay in touch with their family and friends.

In addition to the one billion total active users milestone, WhatsApp announced that users are now sending 55 billion messages per day, 4.5 billion photos and 1 billion videos, and it’s now at 1.3 billion monthly active users.

For comparison, Facebook announced back in June that it’s now at around 2 billion monthly users as Facebook Messenger alone surpassed 1.2 billion monthly users as of April. Instagram separately announced in June that it was at 250 million daily active users, and Snapchat announced 166 million daily active users as of its last announced numbers back in May.

The WhatsApp Messenger app is available for iPhone on the App Store.

