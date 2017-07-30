Niantic postpones upcoming Pokémon GO events in Europe following Chicago failure

Niantic last week held the world’s first ever Pokémon GO Fest in Chicago, only to be plagued by network and server issues that essentially rendered the app useless. Despite promising last week that all future events would go on as planned, Niantic now says it will postpone select events in Europe…

The company says that Pokémon GO Safari events scheduled for August 5th in Copenhagen and Prague will be postponed, as will the Stockholm and Amsterdam events originally slated for August 12th. As of right now, the company says the Pikachu Outbreak event for August 14th in Japan will still occur, as will all future events in France, Spain, and Germany.

Niantic explains that it is postponing the events in order to deliver the best possible gameplay experience to users.

In order to guarantee the best possible gameplay experience for European Trainers, we have decided to postpone the events in Europe scheduled for August 5 (Copenhagen and Prague) and August 12 (Stockholm and Amsterdam) until a date later in the Fall. No other scheduled events are affected including the event scheduled for Yokohama, Japan on August 14 and the events scheduled for September 16 in France, Spain, and Germany. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope you understand that our priority is to ensure a great experience for Pokémon GO Trainers in Europe and around the world. Trainers that might have questions regarding the Safari Zone events should visit the help center.

In order to make up for the postponements, Niantic says Pokémon that are “rarely seen in Europe” will be appearing in select cities “for a brief time.”

Niantic’s first Pokémon GO Fest last in Chicago’s Grant Park went anything but smoothly. Many users were unable to access the app due to network congestion, but even when they did they were presented with error messages.

