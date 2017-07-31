Hands-on: Logitech’s Slim Folio keyboard case for 2017 iPad never needs to be recharged [Video]

I understand that the new iPad Pro is the darling of the moment, but I wanted to take some time to provide readers with an update on one of the $329 9.7-inch iPad’s standout accessories. The Logitech Slim Folio keyboard case, which features four years of battery life, recently landed in my mailbox, affording me the opportunity to take it for a test drive. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for a brief look at one of Logitech’s latest iPad accessories.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

Inside the box you’ll find the Logitech Slim Folio keyboard case, a bit of documentation, and not much more. The 2017 iPad easily snaps inside of the case, which provides desired protection from drops, along with the needed port cutouts for things like volume buttons, speakers, microphones, etc.

The shell that wraps around the iPad is made out of hard, unforgiving plastic, while the outer layer of the device is comprised of a textured, canvas-like material. Like the case itself, the keys on the keyboard are made out of hard plastic, but they are well-spaced, and large enough to comfortably type on. Most importantly, there is a decent amount of key travel when typing on the $99 Slim Folio keyboard case, though it’s still more low profile than something like Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Like most keyboard cases of this type, there is a flexible section that connects the iPad to the keyboard. This allows users to align the iPad’s edge to the magnetic strip above the keyboard to lock the tablet into typing mode. I noticed that the connection isn’t as strong as the connection between an iPad Pro and a Smart Keyboard, but it’s strong enough to allow for careful lap typing.

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more hands-on videos

The device’s standout feature is its insane battery life, which Logitech claims is four years with normal usage thanks to a pair of pre-installed lithium watch batteries. Once initially paired, the unit automatically turns on when you position the iPad into typing mode, allowing you to begin typing immediately.

Unlike Apple’s own Smart Keyboard for the iPad Pro line, the Logitech keyboard features a row of shortcuts for things like invoking Siri, Spotlight, and controlling volume. Some of these features can be duplicated by using modifier shortcuts on the Smart Keyboard, but it’s nice to have a row of dedicated keys for these specific functions.

Logitech’s Slim Folio keyboard case doesn’t feature the same fit and finish of a product like Apple’s Smart Keyboard, and it results in a bulkier combination. Logitech’s offering does provide the distinct advantage of protecting the rear of the iPad, though, and provides an instant-on experience that closely mimics the Smart Keyboard. Better yet, with 4-year battery life, this keyboard case will likely outlast the iPad mounted inside, which makes the Smart Keyboard’s lack of a battery less of a differentiating factor.

If you opted for the 2017 iPad, chances are you aren’t overly concerned about aesthetics anyway, which makes the Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard a solid option for those who want a long-lasting, always-attached keyboard that’s capable of competently protecting the iPad’s outer shell.

Do you own a 2017 iPad? Would you consider this keyboard case for your typing needs? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and opinions.