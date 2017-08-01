Mophie’s new 30W Powerstation USB-C XXL promises to power MacBooks up to 14 hours

With Apple’s MacBooks moving from special MagSafe connectors to universal USB-C ports for charging, it’s now possible for accessory makers to easily make battery packs for expanding laptop power. Mophie’s new $149.95 Powerstation USB-C XXL is a high-capacity external battery that promises to charge new MacBooks…

Powerstation USB-C XXL packs a hefty 19,500mAh rechargeable battery that Mophie says can supply USB-C laptops with up to 14 hours of additional battery. Power is delivered at up to 30W speeds which is far below what you would need to actively charge MacBook Pros during use, but is fine for charging 12-inch Retina MacBooks which require less power.

USB-C XXL also features a standard USB-A port for connecting traditional USB cables and charging iPhones, iPads, and other portables with 2.4A fast charging speeds on supported devices.

You can connect Powerstation USB-C XXL in between your device and the wall power adapter to charge your device first then Powerstation next thanks to priority charging. Mophie says the Powerstation itself can be recharged in as few as three hours when used with 29W USB-C power adapters.

Externally, Powerstation USB-C XXL is wrapped in a premium durable fabric and features an LED power indicator with four lights to show charging status and remaining battery.

If you’re not impressed with Mophie’s premium price, you can find comparable specs for less like Anker’s PowerCore+ 26800 PD for $109.99 (reg. $119.99) which also promises 12-inch MacBook charging. Cheaper solutions like RAVPower’s $49.99 (reg. $99.99) high-capacity USB-C battery typically keep MacBooks from draining the built-in battery during use to extend power but don’t actively charge.

Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL retails for $149.95 and is available for pre-order through Mophie.com and sold in stores exclusively through Apple.