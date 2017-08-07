What’s new in iOS 11 beta 5? Hands-on with 20 features and changes [Video]

- Aug. 7th 2017 8:01 pm PT

View Comments

iOS 11 beta 5 has been released to developers, and as expected, it contains quite a few changes and tweaks. A new FaceTime dial out tone makes an appearance for the first time, along with an updated iPad multitasking splash screen, and a needed security enhancement for trusting connected computers. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for a brief look at each change.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

Some of the items covered in this video

  • Minor changes to Settings and Camera app icon to increase contrast
  • Horizontal lines removed from Camera icon
  • Smaller icons in Weather app
  • 3D Touching a Control Center icon that lacks an action simulates a tap
  • New play/pause button in Control Center music controls
  • New source icon in Control Center navigates straight to AirPlay options
  • Now Playing Lock screen widget shows output, album, and artist
  • Screen Recording status bar is red instead of blue
  • Accessing Cover Sheet no longer scrolls up content you were browsing
  • Spotlight Search stays on screen when scrolling through widgets

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

  • New iPad multitasking splash screen
  • New slide animation when accessing multitasking on iPad
  • iMessages in iCloud removed temporarily
  • Smart Invert no longer inverts Dock on home screen
  • New Portrait mode splash page in Camera app (out of beta)
  • Camera level for downward facing shots (when grid enabled)
  • New FaceTime ring when making a call
  • Updated SOS settings page
  • Apps using location no longer appear in blue banner of shame in status bar
  • Trusting computer now requires authentication

Have you come across any other notable items in iOS 11 beta 5? Drop us a line in the comments below with the details of your findings. If you missed our previous coverage of iOS 11 beta 4iOS 11 beta 3, iOS 11 beta 2 and the initial iOS 11 beta release, be sure to have a look at those as well.

Guides

iOS 11

iOS 11

iOS 11 brings a host of new features and changes, including a new file system with the Files app, a redesigned Control Center, drag and drop, ARKit, Apple Pay in Messages, a redesigned App Store, improved Siri, and more.

About the Author

Jeff Benjamin's favorite gear

Affinity Photo (iPad)

Affinity Photo (iPad)
Panasonic GH5

Panasonic GH5