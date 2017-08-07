What’s new in iOS 11 beta 5? Hands-on with 20 features and changes [Video]

iOS 11 beta 5 has been released to developers, and as expected, it contains quite a few changes and tweaks. A new FaceTime dial out tone makes an appearance for the first time, along with an updated iPad multitasking splash screen, and a needed security enhancement for trusting connected computers. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for a brief look at each change.
Some of the items covered in this video
- Minor changes to Settings and Camera app icon to increase contrast
- Horizontal lines removed from Camera icon
- Smaller icons in Weather app
- 3D Touching a Control Center icon that lacks an action simulates a tap
- New play/pause button in Control Center music controls
- New source icon in Control Center navigates straight to AirPlay options
- Now Playing Lock screen widget shows output, album, and artist
- Screen Recording status bar is red instead of blue
- Accessing Cover Sheet no longer scrolls up content you were browsing
- Spotlight Search stays on screen when scrolling through widgets
Video walkthrough
- New iPad multitasking splash screen
- New slide animation when accessing multitasking on iPad
- iMessages in iCloud removed temporarily
- Smart Invert no longer inverts Dock on home screen
- New Portrait mode splash page in Camera app (out of beta)
- Camera level for downward facing shots (when grid enabled)
- New FaceTime ring when making a call
- Updated SOS settings page
- Apps using location no longer appear in blue banner of shame in status bar
- Trusting computer now requires authentication
Have you come across any other notable items in iOS 11 beta 5? Drop us a line in the comments below with the details of your findings. If you missed our previous coverage of iOS 11 beta 4, iOS 11 beta 3, iOS 11 beta 2 and the initial iOS 11 beta release, be sure to have a look at those as well.