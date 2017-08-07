What’s new in iOS 11 beta 5? Hands-on with 20 features and changes [Video]

iOS 11 beta 5 has been released to developers, and as expected, it contains quite a few changes and tweaks. A new FaceTime dial out tone makes an appearance for the first time, along with an updated iPad multitasking splash screen, and a needed security enhancement for trusting connected computers. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for a brief look at each change.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

Some of the items covered in this video

Minor changes to Settings and Camera app icon to increase contrast

Horizontal lines removed from Camera icon

Smaller icons in Weather app

3D Touching a Control Center icon that lacks an action simulates a tap

New play/pause button in Control Center music controls

New source icon in Control Center navigates straight to AirPlay options

Now Playing Lock screen widget shows output, album, and artist

Screen Recording status bar is red instead of blue

Accessing Cover Sheet no longer scrolls up content you were browsing

Spotlight Search stays on screen when scrolling through widgets

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

New iPad multitasking splash screen

New slide animation when accessing multitasking on iPad

iMessages in iCloud removed temporarily

Smart Invert no longer inverts Dock on home screen

New Portrait mode splash page in Camera app (out of beta)

Camera level for downward facing shots (when grid enabled)

New FaceTime ring when making a call

Updated SOS settings page

Apps using location no longer appear in blue banner of shame in status bar

Trusting computer now requires authentication

Have you come across any other notable items in iOS 11 beta 5? Drop us a line in the comments below with the details of your findings. If you missed our previous coverage of iOS 11 beta 4, iOS 11 beta 3, iOS 11 beta 2 and the initial iOS 11 beta release, be sure to have a look at those as well.