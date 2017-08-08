AAPL hits all time high as it passes $160 record

- Aug. 8th 2017 9:57 am PT

Apple stock has hit an all time high today as shares of AAPL reached above the previous $160 per share record it set earlier this month during after hours trading.

The increase in Apple’s stock price puts the company’s market cap at 832.192B today, an increase from the $800 billion milestone that it first crossed back in May of this year.

At the time, some analysts increased price targets to as high as $202 for AAPL ahead of the expected iPhone 8 launch in September. That would make Apple the first company to pass the $1 trillion market cap.

The new record stock price follows Apple’s FY17 Q3 earnings results last week where it reported $45.4b in revenue and $8.72 profit from 41m iPhones, 11.4m iPads, and 4.29m Macs sold. The company also provided guidance of between $49 billion and $52 billion for revenue in the upcoming fiscal fourth quarter report.

