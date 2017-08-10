Respawn brings Titanfall to iOS with a new PvP RTS game

After Vince Zampella and Jason West parted ways with Infinity Ward and the multi-billion dollar Call of Duty franchise they co-created, the two went on to form their own indie studio by the name of Respawn. With high-expectations looming, the company unveiled its first major new IP with Titanfall back in 2014. Fast forward to 2016, Respawn dropped the sequel to favorable reviews effectively cementing Titanfall to full franchise status. And now today, the company is taking it one step further with the release of a brand new mobile game known as Titanfall: Assault…

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

From 9to5Toys.com:

Not unlike what we have seen other publishers and developers do with games like Halo and Tomb Raider, Titanfall: Assault is a brand new experience based-on the already established universe the console games are set in. We will be forgoing the FPS-style gameplay from the main entries in the series in favor of a card-based real-time strategy experience.

Players will take on the role of Commander to shape and direct their personal squad of Pilots, Titans and what are referred to as Burn Cards (more on that below). Much like the console version, Pilots are quick and nimble fighters used to control areas of the battlefield and handle all of the lesser grunt-classed enemies. Titans, as you expected, will be handling the bulk of the major fighting with heavy fire power and the like. Details on the Burn Cards are still a bit thin, but they offer up interesting strategic advantages and battlefield support.

You will see Titans and Pilots found in both the original console game and its sequel including Sim Ninja, Boomer, Ion, Scorch and others. There will also be a number of different maps that “extend the dynamic Titanfall universe” like Crash Site, Angel City, Boneyard and more.

In between the fast-paced, multiplayer PvP battles, players will be spending time in the Hangar. This is a place where you can view your units (as cards) and make choices on how to upgrade them and more. It also sounds as though we can experiment with different configurations and squad lineups before taking them into battle.

At the Guild (or online multiplayer hub) there will be dynamic quests/missions players can take on together as well as the ability to share replays and challenge others to friendly matches.

Titanfall: Assault is a free-to-play experience available now on iPhone, iPad and Android devices. As expected, there are a load of in app purchases here, but only time will tell whether or not they will have a negative effect on the experience. But here’s to hoping Respawn made sure, if anything, that isn’t the case.

For all things gaming and the best deals across every platform every day of the week, head over to our Games/Apps Guide.